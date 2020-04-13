Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $34.32 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,085 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.05% of BlackRock worth $34,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded down $19.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $452.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,537. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $579.00 to $448.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.18.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.