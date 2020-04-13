Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $44.82 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,589 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,556,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

