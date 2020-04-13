Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $73.82 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 331,085 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $73,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.85. 9,908,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,511,916. The stock has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.90 and its 200-day moving average is $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.57.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

