Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $141,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,210.41. 1,922,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,798. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,232.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,314.01. The company has a market capitalization of $831.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,488.72.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

