Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,233 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,705,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,761,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

