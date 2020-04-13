Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $152.69 Million in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,882,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,690,000. Cabot Oil & Gas comprises 1.8% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 2.23% of Cabot Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,889,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after buying an additional 1,669,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,783,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,116,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,491,000 after purchasing an additional 320,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,512,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,964,000 after purchasing an additional 749,056 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE:COG traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,185. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of -0.03.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

