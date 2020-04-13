Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Tower worth $89,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $9.84 on Monday, hitting $249.76. 1,806,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,384. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.70 and its 200 day moving average is $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

