Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196,408 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $38,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after acquiring an additional 457,879 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 108.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.95. 16,730,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,308,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

