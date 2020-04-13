Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 112,310 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.6% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $132,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,492,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,609,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

