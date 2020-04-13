Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,555,074 Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,555,074 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.79. 3,193,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,256. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.52.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.