Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,068.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,321 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.97. 978,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,143,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

