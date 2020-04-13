Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.74 on Monday, hitting $198.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,437. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

