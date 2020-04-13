Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 276,465 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 276,465 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $90,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 35.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 63.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.54.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,541 shares of company stock valued at $30,757,754. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.31. 132,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.04. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

