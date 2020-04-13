Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 32,025 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,025 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises about 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $97,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC traded down $16.81 on Monday, reaching $289.00. The company had a trading volume of 591,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,888. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.54 and its 200 day moving average is $251.32. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.91 and a fifty-two week high of $314.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

