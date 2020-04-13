Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 49,833 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,833 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $88,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,029.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,827. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.27 and a beta of 1.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

