Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 77,785 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,702 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 77,785 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Electronic Arts worth $113,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,245,000 after buying an additional 827,804 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,153,235,000 after buying an additional 813,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $73,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,822.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,436 shares of company stock worth $8,023,063. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

Shares of EA stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 229,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

