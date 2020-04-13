Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 85,735 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,735 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $53,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,639,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 997.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after buying an additional 1,622,256 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in S&P Global by 1,326.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,081,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in S&P Global by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,924,000 after purchasing an additional 226,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded down $15.13 on Monday, hitting $268.42. 127,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,035. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

