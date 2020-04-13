Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 808,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $27,799,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.19. 20,163,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,932,496. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

