Masari Achieves Market Cap of $113,776.10 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Masari has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Masari has a total market capitalization of $113,776.10 and $211.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

