Matchpool Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Bittrex, Liqui and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $114,073.55 and approximately $190.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.02763919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214210 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

