Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Maverix Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $461.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Maverix Metals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,307,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

