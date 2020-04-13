McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

MGRC stock opened at $55.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGRC shares. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

