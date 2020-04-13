Medifast (NYSE:MED) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MED. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Medifast has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $159.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $809.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $170.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

