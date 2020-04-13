MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $15.00 at SunTrust Banks

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.67. 11,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,912. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in MEDNAX by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 122,970 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

