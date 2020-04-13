Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 750.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 20.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 153,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 76,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.9% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 92,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.86. 2,374,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,563,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $107.78. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.