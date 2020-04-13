Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Lowered to $92.00 at UBS Group

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,264. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

