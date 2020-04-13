Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,803 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $60,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 751,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,264. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

