M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) and Banco Bradesco (OTCMKTS:BBD) Financial Contrast

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Banco Bradesco 16.97% 19.15% 1.91%

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Banco Bradesco pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Banco Bradesco $32.38 billion 1.08 $5.72 billion $0.78 5.60

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for M&F Bancorp and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 1 4 0 2.80

Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats M&F Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services. M&F Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. The company's loan products include direct to consumer loans and leasing facilities to purchase light vehicles, heavy vehicles, and motorcycles; payroll-deducted loans for public pensioners and civil servants; housing loans and working capital loans; and overdrafts and credit cards. It also provides fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange operations, corporate finance, and investment banking services; hedge and finance operations; and insurance products, which include automobile, health, life, accident, and property insurance, as well as pension plans, real estate ventures, and capitalization bonds. In addition, the company offers mutual funds, leasing, asset management and administration, international banking, consortium administration, debit cards, telephone, and Internet banking services. It operates through a network of 4,617 branches, including 1 branch each in New York, Grand Cayman, and London; 76,200 service units; and 58,100 ATMs. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

