Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s 2nd Largest Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,691 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $165.51. 41,712,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,001,768. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,256.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

