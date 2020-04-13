Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,938 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.85. 28,106,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,001,768. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,256.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.