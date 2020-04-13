Midas Reaches Market Capitalization of $587,546.54 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Midas has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Midas has a market cap of $587,546.54 and $2,453.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00006441 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00341047 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00420075 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015639 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000235 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.