Mirai Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Mirai has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $1,398.83 and approximately $341.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirai coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00341047 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00420075 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015639 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000235 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.