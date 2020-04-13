MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 15th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.21. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

