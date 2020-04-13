Mizuho Trims Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Target Price to $34.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 133.36% from the stock’s current price.

AERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. 5,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,634,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,156,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

