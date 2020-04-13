Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.22% of Mobile Mini worth $37,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,234,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 261,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MINI shares. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.34. 341,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. Mobile Mini Inc has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.