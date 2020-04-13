Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.08.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.78. 970,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. Momo has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth about $3,130,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Momo by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Momo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

