MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00017800 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bitbank and Zaif. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $79.36 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,783.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.02288367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.00 or 0.03287573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00602983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00775048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00076040 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025174 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00524191 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014675 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Fisco, Bleutrade, QBTC, Zaif, Upbit, Bitbank, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

