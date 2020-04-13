Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,312,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,023 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 2.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.23% of Mondelez International worth $165,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $811,074,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Mondelez International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after buying an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 528,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345,504. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

