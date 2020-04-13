Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monroe Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.18%. Analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Theodore L. Koenig bought 28,260 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $259,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck bought 4,000 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,095 shares of company stock valued at $327,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

