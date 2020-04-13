Morgan Stanley Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $310.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANTM. Stephens reduced their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

NYSE ANTM traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.57. 163,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,672. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.31. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

