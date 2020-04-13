Morgan Stanley Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $175.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

NYSE:MOH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.87. The company had a trading volume of 55,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $161.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $151,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

