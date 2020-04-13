Morgan Stanley Cuts Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $146.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 178.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 788.85% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $142,950,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $126,867,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,608,000 after purchasing an additional 961,177 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,897,000 after purchasing an additional 277,781 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 236,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

