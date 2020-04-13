Morgan Stanley Cuts Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $39.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,113,000 after buying an additional 75,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

