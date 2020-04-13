Morgan Stanley Increases Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $61.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $107.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

ABG stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,907. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

