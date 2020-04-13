Morgan Stanley Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $27.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

AN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of AN stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $7,887,762.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 432,424 shares of company stock worth $19,579,968. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after buying an additional 60,494 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

