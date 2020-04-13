Morgan Stanley Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $125.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

NYSE CMI traded down $4.75 on Monday, reaching $145.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.13. Cummins has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

