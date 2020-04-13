Morgan Stanley Raises Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $44.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALSN. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

NYSE:ALSN traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 72,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,836 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $182,424,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $59,443,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,561.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,118,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,873,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,479,000 after buying an additional 1,032,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

