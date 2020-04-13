Morgan Stanley Raises Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $52.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.79.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.77. 50,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $74.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,205 shares of company stock worth $5,072,235. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.9% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,193,530 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,463,000 after buying an additional 261,546 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 190,643 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 214,503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.