Morgan Stanley Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $375.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $341.87. 9,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.22. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $384.99. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $477,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,129,000 after purchasing an additional 841,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Humana by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

