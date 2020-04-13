Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Piper Sandler currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $766.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 175,215 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,572,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

